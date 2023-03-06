Nine policemen killed, 13 injured in blast in Balochistan province of Pakistan

The blast near the truck of Balochistan Constabulary personnel occurred on the Kambri bridge on the Quetta-Sibi highway

At least nine security personnel were killed and 13 others injured in a suicide attack on them in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Monday, police said.

The blast near the truck of Balochistan Constabulary personnel occurred on the Kambri bridge on the Quetta-Sibi highway, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kachhi, Mehmood Notezai, said that the preliminary evidence suggests it was a suicide attack.

However, the exact nature of the blast could be ascertained after investigations.

He said that a bomb disposal team reached the site of the incident and the area is being searched after the explosion.

At least nine personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary were killed and 13 were injured in the bomb attack in Bolan, Notezai said.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

As soon as the incident was reported, local administration and security forces reached the spot.

The Balochistan Constabulary (BC) personnel were returning from duty in Sibi Mela when they were targeted. The truck overturned due to the intensity of the explosion, the report said.

The bodies and injured personnel were shifted to Sibi district where they were provided medical aid. The condition of some of the injured is reportedly critical.

The BC is a department of the provincial police force that provides security at important events and in sensitive areas, including jails.

The blast comes on the heels of attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and areas bordering Afghanistan.

