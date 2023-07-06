Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Nine shot and wounded in Washington DC including two juveniles

Nine shot and wounded in Washington DC, including two juveniles

Updated on: 06 July,2023 07:53 AM IST  |  Washington
Shortly before 1 am police responded to a report of a shooting on Meade Street in the northeastern quadrant of the US capital, the Metropolitan Police Department said

Nine people were shot and wounded, including two juveniles, early Wednesday in Washington, DC, police said.


Shortly before 1 am police responded to a report of a shooting on Meade Street in the northeastern quadrant of the US capital, the Metropolitan Police Department said.


Upon their arrival officers discovered multiple shooting victims, including a 9-year-old and a 17-year-old. A dark colored SUV seen driving through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the victims outside enjoying the July Fourth holiday, the police said, calling the shooting targeted.


Biden urges new laws to ban guns

US President Joe Biden has appealed to lawmakers to take action following a series of shootings in major cities. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Biden urged Republican lawmakers to join him in advancing reforms, such as a ban on assault weapons and background checks.

