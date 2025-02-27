The National Intelligence Service (NIS) said it was trying to determine exactly how many more troops North Korea has deployed to Russia.

A Ukrainian soldier digs a trench in Donetsk region. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article ‘North Korea sent more troops to Russia’ x 00:00

South Korea’s spy agency said on Thursday that North Korea appears to have sent additional troops to Russia, after its soldiers deployed on the Russian-Ukraine fronts suffered heavy casualties. The National Intelligence Service (NIS) said it was trying to determine exactly how many more troops North Korea has deployed to Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NIS also assessed that North Korean troops were redeployed at fronts in Russia’s Kursk region in the first week of February, following a reported temporary withdrawal from the area. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an address on February 7, confirmed a new Ukrainian offensive in Kursk and said North Korean troops were fighting alongside Russian forces there.

North Korea has been supplying a vast amount of conventional weapons to Russia, and last fall it sent about 10,000-12,000 troops to Russia as well.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever