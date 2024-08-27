Breaking News
North Korea tests suicide drones for war readiness

Updated on: 27 August,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

It cited a report by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) about the North Korean Supreme Leader supervising test organised by the Drone Institute of the Academy of Defence Sciences

A suicide drone destroys a target during the test; North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting the drone performance test. Pics/AFP

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for development and production of more “suicide drones” to enhance war preparedness, amid tensions brewing in the Korean peninsula.  South Korean news outlet Yonhap reported Monday that Kim had on August 24 overseen a performance test of various drones. 


It cited a report by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) about the North Korean Supreme Leader supervising test organised by the Drone Institute of the Academy of Defence Sciences.



During the testing, the drones flown along preset courses destroyed designated targets. The drones have the ability to attack enemy targets on the ground in air and in the sea.


Aug 24
Day drones were tested

kim jong-un north korea news world news

