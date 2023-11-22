North Korea will retry launch of military spy satellite

The notice identified three maritime zones where debris from the rocket carrying the satellite may fall.

Parts of the North Korean space-launch vehicle that crashed. Pic/AP

North Korea told Japan on Tuesday that it will launch a satellite in the coming days in violation of UN resolutions, its apparent third attempt to fire a military spy satellite that drew immediate rebukes from its neighbours.

North Korea is eager to operate spy satellites to deal with what it calls escalating US-led military threats. But its two previous attempts to place a spy satellite into orbit earlier this year ended in failure due to technical issues.

Japan’s coast guard said North Korea notified Tokyo of its plan to launch a satellite sometime between Wednesday and November 30. The notice identified three maritime zones where debris from the rocket carrying the satellite may fall.

Two are in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and China and the third in the Philippine Sea, Japanese coast guard spokesperson Kazuo Ogawa said.

Aug 24

Day North Korea‘s seocnd launch failed

