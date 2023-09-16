Breaking News
Mumbai: Midnight blaze in Kurla building leaves 39 injured, scores rescued
Mumbai: Charkop hsg society chairman, secy, booked for stealing mangroves!
Mumbai: Army tells BMC to stop building work near depot
Mumbai crime: Betting app mogul spent Rs 200 crore on Dubai wedding
Now you can bid dignified farewell to your pets in Mumbai
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > World News > Article > North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gets feel of Russian fighter jets

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gets feel of Russian fighter jets

Updated on: 16 September,2023 09:10 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

Top

The North Korean leader also visited a facility producing Sukhoi SJ-100 passenger planes

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gets feel of Russian fighter jets

Kim Jong Un looks into the cockpit of a fighter jet. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gets feel of Russian fighter jets
x
00:00

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un peered into the cockpit of Russia’s most advanced fighter jet as he toured an aircraft factory on Friday on an extended trip that has raised concerns about banned weapons transfer deals between the two countries.


Since entering Russia aboard his armored train on Tuesday, Kim has met President Vladimir Putin and visited weapons and technology sites, underscoring deepening ties between the two nations locked in separate confrontations with the West. Foreign governments and experts speculate Kim will likely supply ammunition to Russia for its war efforts in Ukraine in exchange for receiving advanced weapons or technology from Russia.


Also read: Zelenskyy is expected to visit Washington as Congress is debating USD 24 billion in aid for Ukraine


The North Korean leader  also visited a facility producing Sukhoi SJ-100 passenger planes. He is to travel next to Vladivostok to view Russia’s Pacific fleet.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you know like to try cocktails?
world news north korea kim jong-un russia news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK