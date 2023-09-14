North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia’s ‘just fight’

After touring launch pads with Putin at a remote space base in Russia’s Far East, Kim expressed “full and unconditional support” and said Pyongyang will always stand with Moscow on the “anti-imperialist” front

Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin shake hands. Pic/AP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed support for Russia’s “just fight” during a summit with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that the US warned could lead to a deal to supply ammo for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

After touring launch pads with Putin at a remote space base in Russia’s Far East, Kim expressed “full and unconditional support” and said Pyongyang will always stand with Moscow on the “anti-imperialist” front.

The leaders met at the Vostochny Cosmodrome for a summit that underscores how their interests are aligning in the face of their countries’ separate, intensifying confrontations with the US. The talks lasted four to five hours, after which Kim left. The decision to meet at Russia’s most important launch center on its own soil suggests that Kim too is seeking Russian miluitary help.

Crimea shipyard burns after a Ukraine attack

A Ukrainian attack on a strategic shipyard in Russia-annexed Crimea wounded 24 people, damaged two ships undergoing repairs and caused a fire at the facility Wednesday, Russian authorities reported. The attack in the port city of Sevastopol, which serves as the main base for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, took place as Moscow launched drones against southern Ukraine’s Odesa region.

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern seas Wednesday, its neighbors said. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the missiles being fired 10 minutes apart from an area in Sunan, the site of Pyongyang’s international airport, and that the weapons flew cross-country toward the country’s eastern seas. It didn’t immediately say how far the weapons flew.

