Breaking News
I prefer India, best place: Dalai Lama over Tawang clash
Mumbai: Measles toll more than Covid in past 40 days
Mumbai Crime: Three booked for posing as MPCB officials to extort money
Thane Crime: Eight friends rape 16-year-old for 15 hours in Palghar
Mumbai: Hot-and-humid is the season for now

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > World News > Article > Norways aging king Harald V hospitalised again

Norway's aging king Harald V hospitalised again

Updated on: 19 December,2022 03:36 PM IST  |  Oslo
AP |

Top

The 83-year-old king is in stable condition and will remain at Rikshospitalet for a few days, the palace said

Norway's aging king Harald V hospitalised again

King Harald V


Norway's King Harald V has been admitted to a hospital due to an infection and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics, the Norwegian palace said in a brief statement on Monday.


The 83-year-old king is in stable condition and will remain at Rikshospitalet for a few days, the palace said.



Rikshospitalet is part of the Oslo University Hospital, the main hospital in Oslo.


Harald, who has been seen using crutches in recent years, has been hospitalised several times in recent months.

Also Read: Indian-American entrepreneur dies after cottage catches fire

He was hospitalised in August for three days and got intravenous antibiotics to tackle a fever. He went through a successful operation to replace a heart valve in October 2020 after being hospitalised with breathing difficulties.

The heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, has stepped in and taken over his father's duties.

Harald's duties as Norway's head of state are ceremonial, and he holds no political power. He ascended to the throne following the death of his father, King Olav, in 1991.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
norway oslo news world news national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK