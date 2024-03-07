Breaking News
BJP is 'washing machine' which people facing graft charges can join: Sharad Pawar
Banks have all details when it comes to loan default by farmers: Uddhav Thackeray
Arun Gawli's aide who jumped parole held in Navi Mumbai
Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala sentenced to life imprisonment in 1996 murder case
DRI busts gold smuggling syndicate, seizes over 16 kg gold and Rs 2.65 crore cash
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Not donating money to either candidate for US President says Elon Musk
<< Back to Elections 2024

Not donating money to either candidate for US President, says Elon Musk

Updated on: 07 March,2024 08:04 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

In a post on X, Musk wrote, "Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President"

Not donating money to either candidate for US President, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Not donating money to either candidate for US President, says Elon Musk
x
00:00

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Wednesday that he has no plans to donate money to either candidate for US President. In a post on X, Musk wrote, "Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President."





Notably, Musk's post came two days after he reportedly met former US President Donald Trump in Florida. According to New York Times, the billionaire and a few wealthy Republican donors met with Donald Trump on Sunday in Palm Beach, Florida, to discuss a private matter, according to three people briefed on the meeting who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Trump's aides have not responded to Musk's social media remarks. In the past, Musk has contributed to both Republicans and Democrats, much like many other business titans. He has not heavily invested in a presidential campaign, in contrast to other American billionaires, and over the years, he has divided his contributions roughly equally between Republicans and Democrats, according to New York Times.

In a recent development regarding the US Presidential race, Republican candidate, Nikki Haley formally announced on Wednesday to end her presidential candidate campaign. "The time has now come to suspend my campaign. I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard. I have done that. I have no regrets," she said Wednesday in South Carolina.

"Although I will no longer be a candidate, I will not stop using my voice for the things I believe in," she said while speaking from Charleston, South Carolina. Nikki Haley congratulated former President Donald Trump during her announcement ending her presidential campaign but didn't endorse him.

"In all likelihood, Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee when our party convention meets in July. I congratulate him and wish him well. I wish anyone well who would be America's president. Our country is too precious to let our differences divide us," Haley said. Haley added, "It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him. And I hope he does that."

According to the report, Haley had emerged as former President Donald Trump's sole rival in the Republican presidential primary campaign, and while he rolled to victory in 14 of the 15 GOP contests on Super Tuesday, she foiled a possible clean sweep by winning in Vermont. Across the Republican primaries on Super Tuesday, Haley won just 43 of the Republican delegates, while Trump won 764.

Meanwhile, President Biden and former President Donald J Trump emerged from Super Tuesday having amassed huge delegate hauls in California, Texas, and beyond, moving closer to their parties' nominations and setting up a rematch for the White House in November.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Elon Musk world news washington International news united states of america
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK