‘Not my king’, Aussie senator tells Charles

King Charles III takes part in a tree planting ceremony at Government House in Canberra. Pic/AFP

An Indigenous senator told King Charles III that Australia is not his land as the British royal visited Australia’s parliament on Monday.

Sen. Lidia Thorpe was escorted out of a parliamentary reception for the royal couple after shouting that British colonisers have taken Indigenous land and bones.

“You committed genocide against our people,” she shouted. “Give us what you stole from us… our bones, our skulls, our babies, our people. You destroyed our land. Give us a treaty. We want a treaty.”

No treaty was ever struck between British colonisers and Australia’s Indigenous peoples.

Charles spoke quietly with Albanese while security officials stopped Thorpe from approaching.

“This is not your land. You are not my king,” Thorpe yelled as she was ushered from the hall.

