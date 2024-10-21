Breaking News
Not my king Aussie senator tells Charles

Updated on: 22 October,2024 08:57 AM IST  |  Canberra
Agencies |

Sen. Lidia Thorpe was escorted out of a parliamentary reception for the royal couple after shouting that British colonisers have taken Indigenous land and bones

King Charles III takes part in a tree planting ceremony at Government House in Canberra. Pic/AFP

An Indigenous senator told King Charles III that Australia is not his land as the British royal visited Australia’s parliament on Monday.


Sen. Lidia Thorpe was escorted out of a parliamentary reception for the royal couple after shouting that British colonisers have taken Indigenous land and bones.


“You committed genocide against our people,” she shouted. “Give us what you stole from us… our bones, our skulls, our babies, our people. You destroyed our land. Give us a treaty. We want a treaty.”


No treaty was ever struck between British colonisers and Australia’s Indigenous peoples.

Charles spoke quietly with Albanese while security officials stopped Thorpe from approaching.

“This is not your land. You are not my king,” Thorpe yelled as she was ushered from the hall.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

