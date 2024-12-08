Breaking News
Notre Dame hosts first Mass since 2019 blaze

Notre Dame hosts first Mass since 2019 blaze

Updated on: 09 December,2024 08:28 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies |

The liturgy, attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, clergy, dignitaries and guests, was closed to the general public

Members of the clergy walk towards the new main altar at the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral. Pic/AFP

Notre Dame Cathedral on Sunday hosted its first Mass since the catastrophic fire of 2019. Archbishop Laurent Ulrich presided over the morning Mass, which included consecrating a new bronze altar.


The liturgy, attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, clergy, dignitaries and guests, was closed to the general public. Nearly 170 bishops from France and around the world took part in the celebration. Later on Sunday, an evening Mass will welcome members of the public who secured reservations.


