Now, FBI chief confirms COVID originated in Wuhan lab

FBI said the Chinese govt was trying its best to try to thwart and obfuscate the agency’s work

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday confirmed that the Covid-19 pandemic originated from a lab incident in Wuhan, China.

“FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed that the Bureau has assessed that the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from a lab incident in Wuhan, China,” tweeted the FBI.

This development comes after new intelligence had prompted the Energy Department to conclude that an accidental laboratory leak in China most likely caused the novel coronavirus pandemic, reported The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

“The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan... I will just make the observation that the Chinese government... has been doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate the work here, the work that we’re doing, the work that our US government and close foreign partners are doing,” said the FBI chief.

