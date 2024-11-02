The two also discussed the need for further efforts to ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific region and globally, the White House said in a readout of the call

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan with NSA Ajit Doval

Listen to this article NSAs Doval, Jake Sullivan discuss defence cooperation x 00:00

Amidst tension between India and the US over the alleged targeting of Sikh separatists by India, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke over the phone with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval during which they discussed regional security developments, bilateral issues including defence cooperation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two also discussed the need for further efforts to ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific region and globally, the White House said in a readout of the call.

“They welcomed progress in the bilateral partnership, including through the upcoming initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) Intersessional and Indian Ocean Dialogue.

They also discussed further opportunities for closer collaboration in key domains, including clean energy supply chains and defence cooperation,” it said. The two spoke over the phone on Wednesday.

“They also discussed further opportunities for closer collaboration in key domains, including clean energy supply chains and defence cooperation,” said the White House.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.