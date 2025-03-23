Nun man on the go!

Frank Tavares, born a man, spent 22 years of his life as Sister Margarita in two different convents. Wanna know why? Read on

For 22 years, Frank Tavares pulled off the most unexpected undercover mission—living as Sister Margarita in not one but two convents without anyone suspecting a thing.

His story started with tragedy: a car crash at age four took his parents, and he ended up in a Dominican convent, where the nuns raised him as a girl. Why? Because his, uh, downstairs situation was so underdeveloped that even he couldn’t find it. Yikes.



By seven, a doctor confirmed he was actually a boy (plot twist!), but he kept up the nun act to avoid getting booted. Teenage hormones hit, and let’s just say, celibacy wasn’t his strong suit. First, he got one novice nun pregnant and had to switch convents like a problematic student changing schools.

Then, he fell madly in love with Silvia, nun #2, who also got pregnant. Drama alert. The whole ruse unravelled when a teacher found a spicy love letter. In 1979, Frank had to swap robes for regular clothes and finally embrace manhood. He took his convent sewing skills and became a tailor, which he still does at 73. Talk about a holy plot twist!

The Chicago River is dyed green as part St. Patrick’s Day festivities. Pic/instagram@ themagmile

Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations kicked off with the river glowing kelly green, thanks to the Journeymen Plumbers Union Local 130. Crowds cheered as boats sprayed nontoxic dye, continuing a 63-year tradition. The vibrant hue lasts hours—just long enough for everyone to question if it’s actually leprechaun magic.

Elon janab?



From his pointed mannerisms to his eye movements, the man depicted Elon Musk in every visible sense. Pic/X@goharxaman

A Pakistani man casually eating rice has gone viral for looking like a young Elon Musk. Dubbed “Elon Musk Khan Yousafzai,” his doppelgänger moment sparked memes. Not to be outdone, a Trump lookalike selling kulfi also surfaced. Internet verdict? Billionaire lookalikes are thriving—just without the billions.