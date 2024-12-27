Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA spent Rs 900 cr on skywalks that now house vendors and drug addicts
Former India PM Manmohan Singh, architect of India's economic reforms, passes away at 92
Mumbai police to intensify patrolling, checking on New Year’s Eve
Mumbai: Selfie craze leaves Bandra congested
17 fans lose phones during music event in Mumbai
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > NY taxicab rams six people

NY taxicab rams six people

Updated on: 27 December,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies |

Top

The other three people who were hit by the taxi refused medical attention. All were in stable condition.

NY taxicab rams six people

The taxi that jumped the curb and hit pedestrians. Pic/PIX11

Listen to this article
NY taxicab rams six people
x
00:00

A taxicab hit six pedestrians in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, police said, with three people including a 9-year-old boy transported to hospitals for their injuries. A New York Police Department spokesperson said the taxi driver may have suffered a medical episode, but that the investigation had yet to confirm that.


Two people, including the 9-year-old boy, were taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center, and one person was taken to Bellevue Hospital, the spokesperson said. The other three people who were hit by the taxi refused medical attention. All were in stable condition.


The taxi cab jumped the curb near Macy’s flagship store at Herald Square around 4 p.m. and hit the pedestrians on the sidewalk, police said, adding that the driver remained at the scene.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news International news new york

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK