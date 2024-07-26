Breaking News
Oil spill fears after tanker sinks in Manila Bay

Updated on: 26 July,2024 09:23 AM IST  |  Manila
Agencies |

Top

The sinking followed days of monsoon rain, exacerbated by a passing offshore typhoon, that caused landslides and flooding across the archipelago, leaving at least 22 people dead and displacing more than half a million people.

The MT Terra Nova oil tanker after it sank off Manila Bay. Pic/AFP

A Philippine oil tanker sank in Manila Bay early Thursday after encountering huge waves, and the coast guard was working to determine whether the vessel was leaking oil -- in what could be a major spill -- after it rescued 16 of 17 crew members in a nighttime operation, officials said.


The tanker Terra Nova left Bataan province en route to the central province of Iloilo with about 1.4 million liters (370,000 gallons) of industrial fuel oil stored in watertight tanks when it got buffeted by huge waves and took on water. The crew struggled to steer the tanker back to port but it eventually sank shortly after midnight, coast guard spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said, citing statements from surviving crew members.



The sinking followed days of monsoon rain, exacerbated by a passing offshore typhoon, that caused landslides and flooding across the archipelago, leaving at least 22 people dead and displacing more than half a million people.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news manila philippines

