Old lamp sheds light on Jewish symbolism

“This unique oil lamp, which in an exciting manner bears the symbols of the Temple, connects the lights of the past with the Chanukah holiday of today, and expresses the deep and long-standing connection of the nation of Israel to its heritage and to the Temple’s memory,” said Minister of Heritage Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu.

The rare clay candle. PIC/ISRAEL ANTIQUES AUTHORITY

An intricately decorated 1,700-year-old ceramic oil lamp, adorned with symbols linked to the Jewish Temple was discovered during an archaeological excavation near Jerusalem’s Mount of Olives, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Thursday.

