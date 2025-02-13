Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Oldest Jurassic fossil discovery sheds new light on bird origins

Updated on: 14 February,2025 08:45 AM IST  |  Beijing
Agencies |

The fossilised bird Baminornis zhenghensis was discovered in Zhenghe County, Fujian Province

An artist’s impression of the Jurassic bird. Pic/Chuang Zhao

A short-tailed bird fossil, stated to be the oldest dating back about 150 million years, was discovered by Chinese scientists in east China’s Fujian Province shedding a new light on the origin of the birds, official media here reported on Thursday.


The fossilised bird Baminornis zhenghensis was discovered in Zhenghe County, Fujian Province. Its short tail ends in a compound bone called the pygostyle, a feature uniquely present in modern birds. 


This indicates that the body structure of modern birds emerged in the Late Jurassic Period, 20 million years earlier than previously known, suggesting that birds might have originated earlier than previously thought. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news International news china beijing

