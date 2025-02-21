Breaking News
One dead another hurt as chopper crashes onto icy reservoir in US

One dead, another hurt as chopper crashes onto icy reservoir in US

Updated on: 22 February,2025 08:27 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies |

Officers also located a downed power line in the area, but the cause of the crash was under investigation

First responders at the crash site

One person died and another was hurt when their helicopter crashed on Thursday onto a frozen reservoir in southeast Idaho, authorities said. First responders travelled to the site using snowmobiles and found two people inside the helicopter, it said. 


One was dead, and the other was taken to a hospital for treatment and expected to survive. Deputies secured the area and notified the Federal Aviation Association and National Transportation Safety Board, the sheriff’s office said. Officers also located a downed power line in the area, but the cause of the crash was under investigation.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


