One killed in Russian attack on Kyiv

Updated on: 07 April,2025 08:15 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Top

In a statement on social media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the intensifying Russian attacks showed that there is still insufficient international pressure on Moscow

Ukrainian firefighters battle a blaze in Kharkiv. PIC/AFP

One person was killed Sunday as Russian air strikes hit the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, while the death toll from Friday's deadly attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih continued to rise.


The Kyiv victim was found close to the strike's epicentre of the attack in the city's Darnytskyi district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. A further three people were injured in the strike, which saw fires break out in several nonresidential areas, damaging cars and buildings.


In a statement on social media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the intensifying Russian attacks showed that there is still insufficient international pressure on Moscow. He said Russia has launched more than 1,460 guided aerial bombs, nearly 670 attack drones and more than 30 missiles at Ukraine in the past week alone.


“These attacks are (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's response to all international diplomatic efforts. Each of our partners—the US, all of Europe, the entire world—has seen that Russia intends to continue the war and the killing,” Zelensky said.

russia ukraine Kyiv world news International news

