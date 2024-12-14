Breaking News
Dadar Hanuman temple won't be demolished, notice stayed: BJP
Mumbai Police nabs four for possession, sale and supply of ganja
Aaditya Thackeray performs 'maha-aarti' at Hanuman temple in Dadar
Have not resigned as Maharashtra Congress chief: Patole
Thane court settles four fatal accident claims with compensation of Rs 4.84 cr
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > OpenAI whistleblower found dead

OpenAI whistleblower found dead

Updated on: 15 December,2024 08:20 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies |

Top

The medical examiner’s office determined the manner of death to be suicide and police officials said there is “currently, no evidence of foul play.” 

OpenAI whistleblower found dead

Balaji was 26 years old when he passed away. Pic/X

Listen to this article
OpenAI whistleblower found dead
x
00:00

A 26-year-old Indian-origin former employee of the artificial intelligence giant OpenAI has died by suicide in San Francisco.


The medical examiner’s office determined the manner of death to be suicide and police officials said there is “currently, no evidence of foul play.” 


Balaji was one of the researchers who worked gathering data to train OpenAI's programmes like GPT4, which users interact with through the chatbot ChatGPT. 


His death comes three months after he accused OpenAI of violating US copyright law while developing ChatGPT. 

Its public release in late 2022 spurred a torrent of lawsuits against OpenAI from authors, computer programmers and journalists, who say the company illegally stole their copyrighted material to train its programme and elevate its value past $150 billion.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news new york Artificial Intelligence suicide san francisco International news ChatGPT

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK