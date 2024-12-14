OpenAI whistleblower found dead

The medical examiner’s office determined the manner of death to be suicide and police officials said there is “currently, no evidence of foul play.”

Balaji was 26 years old when he passed away. Pic/X

A 26-year-old Indian-origin former employee of the artificial intelligence giant OpenAI has died by suicide in San Francisco.

The medical examiner’s office determined the manner of death to be suicide and police officials said there is “currently, no evidence of foul play.”

Balaji was one of the researchers who worked gathering data to train OpenAI's programmes like GPT4, which users interact with through the chatbot ChatGPT.

His death comes three months after he accused OpenAI of violating US copyright law while developing ChatGPT.

Its public release in late 2022 spurred a torrent of lawsuits against OpenAI from authors, computer programmers and journalists, who say the company illegally stole their copyrighted material to train its programme and elevate its value past $150 billion.

