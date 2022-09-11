Outfits of the Queen that had hidden messages

Let’s revisit some of her iconic outfits that had a hidden message or meaning.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II’s Wedding Dress

According to documentaries and Palace staff, the Queen’s wedding gown had a special message. Curated by Joanna Marshner, the gown was paid for by ration coupons given by ordinary women post War.

Queen Elizabeth’s outfit after Brexit

Right after Britain opted to exit European Union, the Queen attended the first opening parliament in 2017. She wore a blue and yellow outfit, which are the featured colours in the European Union Flag. The message Queen wanted to give was her disapproval of the decision.

Queen’s outfit for her COVID-19 address to the nation

She chose a green coloured outfit for addressing the nation.Many say that the colour green was picked by her to symbolise growth and renewal.

