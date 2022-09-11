Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: Finally, NHAI puts up signboard to warn motorists at mishap site
Mumbai: Liberian national arrested for luring three in job racket
Mumbai: Rain to continue, but temperature will go up
Mumbai: People share their scary stories about stalkers
Mumbai: 11 electrocuted in Panvel city during Ganesh visarjan, decorator booked
Home > News > World News > Article > Outfits of the Queen that had hidden messages

Outfits of the Queen that had hidden messages

Updated on: 11 September,2022 11:05 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Top

Let’s revisit some of her iconic outfits that had a hidden message or meaning.

Outfits of the Queen that had hidden messages

Queen Elizabeth II


Queen Elizabeth II’s Wedding Dress


According to documentaries and Palace staff, the Queen’s wedding gown had a special message. Curated by Joanna Marshner, the gown was paid for by ration coupons given by ordinary women post War.

Queen Elizabeth’s outfit after Brexit


Right after Britain opted to exit European Union, the Queen attended the first opening parliament in 2017. She wore a blue and yellow outfit, which are the featured colours in the European Union Flag. The message Queen wanted to give was her disapproval of the decision.

Queen’s outfit for her COVID-19 address to the nation

She chose a green coloured outfit for addressing the nation.Many say that the colour green was picked by her to symbolise growth and renewal.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
queen elizabeth ii world news london

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK