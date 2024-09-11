Over 140 Ukrainian drones target Russia

Five residential buildings were evacuated due to falling drone debris, Vorobyov said.

A damaged residential building in Ramenskoye. Pic/AFP

Over 140 Ukrainian drones targeted multiple Russian regions overnight, including Moscow and surrounding areas, killing at least one person, officials said Tuesday, in one of the biggest drone attacks on Russian soil in the 2 1/2-year war.

A woman died and three people were injured in the town of Ramenskoye, just outside Moscow, where drones hit two multistory residential buildings and started fires, Moscow region Gov. Andrei Vorobyov said. Five residential buildings were evacuated due to falling drone debris, Vorobyov said.

The attack also prompted the authorities to temporarily shut down three airports just outside Moscow—Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky. A total of 48 flights were diverted to other airports, according to Russia’s civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia. It was the second massive Ukrainian drone attack on Russia this month.

