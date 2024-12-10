During the same period, global drylands expanded by approximately 4.3 million square kilometres—an area nearly a third larger than India—now covering more than 40 per cent of the Earth’s land

Drylands cover more than 40 per cent of the Earth’s land. Pic/ISTOCK

Listen to this article Over 3/4th of Earth’s land became drier in last 30 years: UN x 00:00

Over 77 per cent of Earth’s land experienced a drier climate during the three decades leading up to 2020, compared to the previous 30-year period, according to a report released by the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) on Monday. During the same period, global drylands expanded by approximately 4.3 million square kilometres—an area nearly a third larger than India—now covering more than 40 per cent of the Earth’s land.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report, launched at the 16th conference of the UNCCD in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, warned that if efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions fail, another 3 per cent of the world’s humid areas are projected to transform into drylands by the end of this century.

Meanwhile, the number of people living in drylands has doubled to 2.3 billion over the past three decades. Models suggest that as many as 5 billion could inhabit drylands by 2100 in a worst-case climate change scenario. These billions of people face even greater threats to their lives and livelihoods from climate-related increases in aridification and desertification, the report said.

Areas particularly hard-hit by the drying trend include around 96 per cent of Europe, parts of the western US, Brazil, Asia, and central Africa. South Sudan and Tanzania have the largest percentage of land transitioning to drylands, with China experiencing the largest total area shifting from non-drylands to drylands, the report said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever