In a letter to outgoing President Biden, as many as 46 members of Congress urged Biden to take steps and act for the release of the incarcerated PM

A total of 46 members of Congress advocated for Imran Khan’s release. File Pic/AP

Listen to this article Over 40 US lawmakers push for Imran Khan’s release x 00:00

In a major development, over 40 American lawmakers have called upon US President Joe Biden to advocate for the immediate release of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with all other political prisoners in the country and ensure their safety in line with the findings of the UN Working Group report, Geo TV reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter to outgoing President Biden, as many as 46 members of Congress urged Biden to take steps and act for the release of the incarcerated PM. The details were shared by Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI), American Wing, on the social media platform, X.

It noted that “46 members of the US House of Representatives, including members from both the Republican and Democratic parties, have written a letter to President Joe Biden calling for urgent action for the release of Imran Khan”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever