Over 40 US lawmakers push for Imran Khans release

Over 40 US lawmakers push for Imran Khan’s release

Updated on: 18 November,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

In a letter to outgoing President Biden, as many as 46 members of Congress urged Biden to take steps and act for the release of the incarcerated PM

A total of 46 members of Congress advocated for Imran Khan’s release. File Pic/AP

In a major development, over 40 American lawmakers have called upon US President Joe Biden to advocate for the immediate release of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with all other political prisoners in the country and ensure their safety in line with the findings of the UN Working Group report, Geo TV reported.


In a letter to outgoing President Biden, as many as 46 members of Congress urged Biden to take steps and act for the release of the incarcerated PM. The details were shared by Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI), American Wing, on the social media platform, X.


It noted that “46 members of the US House of Representatives, including members from both the Republican and Democratic parties, have written a letter to President Joe Biden calling for urgent action for the release of Imran Khan”.


