Overnight clash in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 15 militants, including suicide bomber, killed; 4 security personnel injured

Updated on: 23 August,2025 01:04 PM IST  |  Peshawar
Agencies |

The clash broke out on Thursday at Karamzi Stop in the Azam Warsak area in South Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan. Acting on prior intelligence, security forces launched an operation to clear the area when a key militant compound, a Markaz (centre point), was seized, and the national flag hoisted on the site, sources said

A Pakistan Army officer stands guard at a road blockade. PIC/AFP

At least 15 militants, including a suicide bomber, were killed and four security personnel were injured in an overnight gunbattle with security forces in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, security forces said on Friday.

The clash broke out on Thursday at Karamzi Stop in the Azam Warsak area in South Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan. Acting on prior intelligence, security forces launched an operation to clear the area when a key militant compound, a Markaz (centre point), was seized, and the national flag was hoisted on the site, sources said.



Among the 15 militants killed, several were those who had taken refuge in a nearby mosque. Nine people, including four security personnel, were injured during the exchange of fire, the sources added.


