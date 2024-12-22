Pak jails 25 for attacks on army HQ

It said that the convicts were awarded prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for attacking the military facilities.

Imran Khan

Pakistan’s military courts sentenced 25 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for attacking military installations during riots which erupted following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in May last year, the Army announced on Saturday.

On May 9, 2023, Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters allegedly attacked several military installations, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and the ISI building in Faisalabad, to vent their anger against the arrest of their party founder. Hundreds of suspects were arrested in the countrywide swoop and at least 103 were handed over to the military authorities for trial due to their involvement in attacks on military installations.

According to the statement, Field General Court Martial sentenced 25 individuals in the first phase, following a thorough review of evidence and the completion of proper legal procedures. It said that the convicts were awarded prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for attacking the military facilities.

