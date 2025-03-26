Pak must vacate illegally occupied J&K: India at UNSC

Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always be an integral part of India

Parvathaneni Harish, permanent representative of India to the UN addresses the UNSC

India slammed Pakistan at the UN, saying the country continues to illegally occupy the territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which it must vacate. These remarks were made on Monday by India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish during remarks at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Advancing Adaptability in UN Peace operations.

Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always be an integral part of India. Pakistan continues to illegally occupy the territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which it must vacate, Harish said. Harish’s strong retort came after Pakistan raked the issue of Jammu and Kashmir during the UNSC open debate. Harish said that India is compelled to note that the delegate of Pakistan has yet again resorted to unwarranted remarks on the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

