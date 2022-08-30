Breaking News
26/11-type threat: Mumbai Crime Branch gives clean chit for 10
Dawood's aide threatening us with underworld connections: Malad high-rise residents
Kamal Khan arrested by Malad Police over controversial tweet in 2020
Gautam Adani now world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief
Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking fresh probe into Rafale deal
Home > News > World News > Article > Pak PM calls emergency multi party meeting

Pak PM calls emergency multi-party meeting

Updated on: 30 August,2022 09:41 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Agencies |

Top

In a statement, Pakistan Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said chief ministers of all provinces have been invited to the meeting, which would also be attended by the armed forces’ leadership, Radio Pakistan reported. She said that important decisions are expected to be taken at the meeting

Pak PM calls emergency multi-party meeting

Residents beside a damaged road in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday. Pic/AFP


Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a multi-party meeting on Monday to mull over the future course of action with regard to devastations caused by floods and heavy rainfall nationwide, local media reported.


In a statement, Pakistan Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said chief ministers of all provinces have been invited to the meeting, which would also be attended by the armed forces’ leadership, Radio Pakistan reported. She said that important decisions are expected to be taken at the meeting.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said the flash floods have inflicted a loss of at least USD 10 billion on different sectors of its economy.


Over 5.7 million people have been affected in Pakistan as the country faces the worst rain-induced flooding in its history. The rescue, relief, and rehabilitation in the country continue.

At least 1,033 people have died while 1,527 have been injured since June 14 from the rains and floods, Geo News reported citing National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

USD 10bn
Estimated loss to Pakistan’s economy due to the floods

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
pakistan world news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK