Sharif team assures that he is “legally safe”

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Listen to this article Pak PM says parliament will have last word on elections x 00:00

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with his legal team and some PML-N leaders vowing to hold Parliament “supreme” in the face of the Supreme Court’s decisions regarding elections to the Punjab Assembly and staying implementation of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023.

The Supreme Court had halted implementation of the bill seeking to curtail the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s (CJP) powers to take suo motu notices and constituting benches.

Also read: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia expected to sign deal for USD 2bn deposits after Eid

“The Prime Minister was told by the government’s legal brains that he is ‘legally safe’,” said a source. The legal team had informed the premier about possible action the Supreme Court could take against him for defiance by the government of its order to hold elections to the Punjab Assembly on May 14.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever