Pak police register terrorism case against ex-PM Imran Khan

Police detain supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan during a search operation at his residence in Lahore Saturday. Pic/AP

Pakistani police on Sunday registered a terrorism case against Imran Khan and over a dozen PTI leaders for indulging in vandalism, attacking security personnel and creating unrest outside the judicial complex here ahead of a court hearing in a graft case involving the ousted premier. Clashes erupted outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex on Saturday when Khan arrived in Islamabad from Lahore to attend a much-awaited hearing in the Toshakhana case.

During the confrontation between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and police, over 25 security personnel were injured, prompting Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal to defer the court hearing till March 30. The case was registered against arrested PTI workers and wanted party leaders. About 17 PTI leaders were named in the FIR lodged by the Islamabad Police, Geo News reported.

The FIR states that the workers damaged the police check post and the main gate of the judicial complex, it said. As many as 18 people were arrested for arson, pelting stones and breaking the judicial complex’s building, said the FIR. “About two police vehicles and seven motorcycles were burnt, and the official vehicle of the station house officer (SHO) was damaged,” it added.

Khan, 70, arrived in Islamabad from Lahore to appear before the court. He was accompanied by his supporters in a convoy. Soon after he departed for Islamabad to attend the hearing, over 10,000 armed Punjab police personnel stormed Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore and arrested dozens of his party workers.

