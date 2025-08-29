Breaking News
Virar building collapse: Cry for help from under debris saves family of 3
Ganeshotsav 2025: Inside Mumbai’s Ganesha kitchens serving lakhs of devotees
Maharashtra CM’s word lifts Tardeo residents, but homes still out of reach
Ganeshotsav 2025: Now digitally track visarjan sites in Kalyan-Dombivli
As Marathas rally for quota, OBC leaders threaten to hit the streets
Swift action helps Mumbai Police foil two extortion rackets
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Pakistan 17 people killed due to flooding in Punjab province

Pakistan: 17 people killed due to flooding in Punjab province

Updated on: 29 August,2025 08:35 AM IST  |  Lahore
Agencies |

Top

According to Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122, seven people were killed in Sialkot, four in Gujrat, three in Narowal, two in Hafizabad, and one in Gujranwala

Pakistan: 17 people killed due to flooding in Punjab province

Rescuers evacuate residents from a flooded area. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article
Pakistan: 17 people killed due to flooding in Punjab province
x
00:00

At least 17 people have died in the past 24 hours as floods submerged hundreds of villages across Pakistan’s Punjab province, officials said on Thursday.

At least 17 people have died in the past 24 hours as floods submerged hundreds of villages across Pakistan’s Punjab province, officials said on Thursday.

Catastrophic flooding in the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers has triggered mass evacuations, damaged infrastructure, and inundated millions of acres of agricultural land in the province of over 130 million people. 



According to Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122, seven people were killed in Sialkot, four in Gujrat, three in Narowal, two in Hafizabad, and one in Gujranwala.


Officials said the unusually high water levels in the three rivers were due to heavy rains combined with excess water released from dams by India.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

pakistan punjab heavy rains monsoon season world news International news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK