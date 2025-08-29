According to Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122, seven people were killed in Sialkot, four in Gujrat, three in Narowal, two in Hafizabad, and one in Gujranwala

At least 17 people have died in the past 24 hours as floods submerged hundreds of villages across Pakistan’s Punjab province, officials said on Thursday.

At least 17 people have died in the past 24 hours as floods submerged hundreds of villages across Pakistan’s Punjab province, officials said on Thursday.

Catastrophic flooding in the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers has triggered mass evacuations, damaged infrastructure, and inundated millions of acres of agricultural land in the province of over 130 million people.

According to Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122, seven people were killed in Sialkot, four in Gujrat, three in Narowal, two in Hafizabad, and one in Gujranwala.

Officials said the unusually high water levels in the three rivers were due to heavy rains combined with excess water released from dams by India.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever