Pakistan Bangladesh resume direct trade for first time since 1971

Updated on: 24 February,2025 08:05 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Agencies |

The agreement was finalised in early February when Bangladesh agreed to purchase 50,000 tonnes of Pakistani rice through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP)

Pakistan’s Port Qasim where the rice will be shipped from. File pic

Pakistan and Bangladesh have resumed direct trade for the first time since the 1971 separation, with the first government-approved cargo departing from Port Qasim, according to a media report.


The agreement was finalised in early February when Bangladesh agreed to purchase 50,000 tonnes of Pakistani rice through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP). East Pakistan separated from Pakistan in 1971 to form the independent state of Bangladesh.


The transportation of the goods marked the first instance of official trade relations being restored since 1971.


