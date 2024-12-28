Makki, the brother-in-law of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, was handed down six months-imprisonment in a terror financing case in 2020 by an anti-terrorism court

Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki died of a heart attack on Friday. File pic

Listen to this article Pakistan-based LeT’s deputy leader dies x 00:00

Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law and banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa deputy chief Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki died of a heart attack here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD)—better known as Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT)—Abdul Rahman Makki had been ill for the past few days and was undergoing treatment following high diabetes at a private hospital in Lahore.

“Makki suffered a cardiac arrest early this morning and he breathed his last in the hospital,” a JuD official told PTI.

Makki, the brother-in-law of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, was handed down six months-imprisonment in a terror financing case in 2020 by an anti-terrorism court.

Makki, deputy chief of JuD, had been keeping a low profile after being sentenced in a terror financing.

The Pakistan Mutahida Muslim League (PMML) in a statement said that Makki was an advocate of Pakistan ideology.

In 2023, Makki was designated as a global terrorist by the UN, subjecting him to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever