Pakistan-based LeT’s deputy leader dies

Updated on: 28 December,2024 08:28 AM IST  |  Lahore
Agencies |

Makki, the brother-in-law of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, was handed down six months-imprisonment in a terror financing case in 2020 by an anti-terrorism court

Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki died of a heart attack on Friday. File pic

Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law and banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa deputy chief Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki died of a heart attack here on Friday.


According to the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD)—better known as Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT)—Abdul Rahman Makki had been ill for the past few days and was undergoing treatment following high diabetes at a private hospital in Lahore.


“Makki suffered a cardiac arrest early this morning and he breathed his last in the hospital,” a JuD official told PTI.


Makki, the brother-in-law of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, was handed down six months-imprisonment in a terror financing case in 2020 by an anti-terrorism court.

Makki, deputy chief of JuD, had been keeping a low profile after being sentenced in a terror financing.

The Pakistan Mutahida Muslim League (PMML) in a statement said that Makki was an advocate of Pakistan ideology.

In 2023, Makki was designated as a global terrorist by the UN, subjecting him to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

