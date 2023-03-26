Pakistan court grants Imran Khan bail

The Lahore police had registered these three cases against Khan in connection with the clashes between PTI workers and police during an operation to arrest Khan in the Toshakhana gifts case

Imran Khan

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court on Saturday granted pre-arrest bail to ousted prime minister Imran Khan till April 4 in three terrorism cases registered against him. Khan, 70, appeared before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). He told ATC judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar that he wants to join the investigation in three terrorism cases registered against him.

He said although these cases are fake, he has to join the investigation and for that purpose, he is applying for a pre-arrest bail, a court official told media after the hearing. “While granting him pre-arrest bail till April 4, the judge directed Mr Khan to appear in every hearing of the court. He also asked Mr Khan not to bring a large number of his supporters to the court,” the official said. “If such a large number of people accompany you in the court next time, I will not hear the case,” the judge told Khan.

The Lahore police had registered these three cases against Khan in connection with the clashes between PTI workers and police during an operation to arrest Khan in the Toshakhana gifts case. On Friday, the Lahore High Court extended the protective bail of Khan till March 27 in five terrorism cases registered against him in Islamabad. The former premier is facing over 140 cases under terrorism, murder, attempted murder and blasphemy.

