The attack happened in Kurram, a district in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where sectarian clashes between majority Sunni Muslims and minority Shiites have killed dozens of people in recent months.

The attack was one of the deadliest in the region. PIC/X/GULF TIMES

Gunmen opened fire on a convoy of passenger vehicles carrying Shiite Muslim civilians in restive northwest Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least 50 people and wounding 20 others in one of the deadliest such attacks in recent years in the region, police said.

No one has claimed responsibility. The latest violence came a week after authorities reopened a key highway in the region after keeping it closed for weeks following deadly clashes. The local police said the dead included eight women fivechildren.

