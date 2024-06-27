Breaking News
NEET-UG row: Surgeon under scanner for alleged scorecard discrepancy
Mumbai: Central Railway commuters unite, petition for improved AC local train services
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Borivli doesn’t have to grill and bear it any more
Mumbai: Teen gang-raped by boyfriend’s friends during outing to Gorai
Mumbai: Racecourse handover to BMC nears final lap
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Pakistan heatwave kills 450 people in 4 days

Pakistan heatwave kills 450 people in 4 days

Updated on: 27 June,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Karachi
Agencies |

Top

The Edhi Foundation said it received at least 427 bodies in the last four days excluding Wednesday, while the Sindh government had on Tuesday released 23 bodies in three government hospitals

Pakistan heatwave kills 450 people in 4 days

Citizens cool off with water from a leaking pipe. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Pakistan heatwave kills 450 people in 4 days
x
00:00

A searing heat wave that has hit Pakistan’s biggest city has led to the death of at least 450 people over the last four days, a leading NGO claimed on Wednesday.


The Edhi Foundation said it received at least 427 bodies in the last four days excluding Wednesday, while the Sindh government had on Tuesday released 23 bodies in three government hospitals. Karachi, Pakistan’s port city, has been hit by extreme hot weather since Saturday with soaring mercury crossing 40°C for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, temperatures that are too high for a coastal areas.


“We have four mortuaries operating in Karachi and we have reached a stage where there is no more space to keep more bodies in our mortuaries,” Faisal Edhi, who heads the foundation, said. “The sad fact is that many of these bodies have come from areas where a lot of load shedding is going on even in this harshest weather,” he added. Most of the bodies belonged to homeless people.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news pakistan karachi International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK