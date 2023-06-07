Breaking News
Pakistan: Imran Khan’s pre-arrest bail in murder case confirmed

Updated on: 07 June,2023 08:30 AM IST  |  Lahore
In March, the Punjab Police booked Khan, accusing him of “concealing facts and evidence” about the death of Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah, a party worker

Pakistan: Imran Khan’s pre-arrest bail in murder case confirmed

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. File Photo/AFP

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan appeared before the Lahore High Court on Tuesday which confirmed his pre-arrest bail in connection with the murder of a worker of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. In March, the Punjab Police booked Khan, accusing him of “concealing facts and evidence” about the death of Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah, a party worker. Khan’s counsel told the court that Shah was tortured to death in police custody as the post-mortem report showed 26 injury marks on his body. However, the police booked Khan and other PTI members for the murder.


Court orders immediate release of PTI vice chairman


A Pakistani court on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who was arrested following the May 9 violent protests. Qureshi, 66, served as Pakistan’s foreign affairs minister from 2018 to 2022 under Imran Khan’s regime. He was among the top PTI leaders arrested after violent protests following Khan’s arrest on May 9. He has been arrested multiple times since his first arrest.


