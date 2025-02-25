Breaking News
Pakistan: Internet shutdown in Balochistan during rally against targeted killings

Updated on: 25 February,2025 09:34 AM IST  |  Balochistan
ANI |

A large number of people joined the rally, including women, children and victim families, who participated in the protest against the Baloch genocide

File Pic

Baloch human rights body, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), alleged that the Pakistani security forces tried to hamper the protests organised against the rise in targeted killing of Baloch youth and an internet shutdown also took place.


The protests which took place in Zehri, Khuzdar, were in line with the series of protests announced by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee against a surge in target killings of Baloch youth.


"BYC Zehri and general public organized a protest rally. The rally started from Hospital road to Allah wala Chowk. However, the paramilitary forces (FC) and along with death squad members blocked the roads and hampered the rally to proceed forward. The internet was also shutdown in the entire area", the BYC stated in a post on X.


It observed that despite obstructions, a large number of people joined the rally, including women, children and victim families, who participated in the protest against the Baloch genocide.

BYC criticised and condemned the hurdles, harassment and use of violence which took place at the hands of Pakistani forces against the peaceful protest.

"Freedom of assembly for one's rights is a fundamental right and Baloch nation would never back down from peaceful resistance against ongoing genocide", BYC concluded in its post.

BYC announced on Sunday that it will conduct a series of protests across Balochistan to condemn the 'systematic persecution' being faced by the Baloch people at the hands of Pakistan's security forces.

Highlighting that the Pakistani security forces have intensified their crackdown, with a surge in targeted killings and enforced disappearances, BYC said that the intelligence agencies, security forces, and affiliated militias are systematically targeting Baloch youth.

Balochistan faces numerous issues, including state repression, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings of activists, scholars, and civilians. The region suffers from economic neglect, with insufficient development, lack of basic infrastructure, and limited political autonomy.

