Breaking News
IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai in next 24 hours
Sharad Pawar-led NCP releases book on 'black deeds' of Mahayuti govt
Man held for withdrawing Rs 2 lakh from BJP MLA's mother's account
One dead another injured as city continues to witness rains
Puja Khedkar's father gets protection from arrest in criminal intimidation case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Pakistan Osama bin Ladens close aide arrested in Punjab province say cops

Pakistan: Osama bin Laden's close aide arrested in Punjab province, say cops

Updated on: 19 July,2024 10:13 PM IST  |  Lahore
PTI |

Top

A Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police spokesperson said a significant breakthrough in the fight against terrorism has been made

Pakistan: Osama bin Laden's close aide arrested in Punjab province, say cops

Osama Bin Laden. File Pic

Listen to this article
Pakistan: Osama bin Laden's close aide arrested in Punjab province, say cops
x
00:00

Law enforcement agencies in Pakistan on Friday arrested a senior Al-Qaeda leader, Amin ul Haq, describing him as a close aide of slain terrorist Osama bin Laden.


A Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police spokesperson said a significant breakthrough in the fight against terrorism has been made as the department in collaboration with various intelligence agencies arrested Haq during a planned operation in Punjab province.


In a statement, the police spokesperson said Haq was a close associate of Osama bin Laden since 1996 and he had allegedly planned sabotage activities across the province and wanted to target important installations and personalities.


"The CTD, demonstrating its exceptional operational capabilities and dedication, managed to locate and arrest Aminul Haq," it said.

The CTD has registered a case against the arrested terrorist and shifted him to an unknown location for interrogation.

Haq's name has been included in the international terrorist list of the United Nations.

The spokesperson further said that the arrest of Haq represents a major victory in the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in Pakistan and worldwide.

"His long-standing association with Osama bin Laden and active role in Al Qaeda led to his arrest and operation. The apprehension of such a high-profile target illustrates the commitment and effectiveness of the CTD Punjab and the Pakistani government in dismantling terrorist networks and ensuring national and global security," the spokesperson said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pakistan osama bin laden world news International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK