Breaking News
Mumbai: MSRTC official gets bail in sexual harassment case
Aaditya Thackeray: BMC auctioning land parcels to raise funds after Shinde govt’s loot
Thane court acquits man of daughter’s kidnap and murder
Chaddi Baniyan gang member arrested by cops, 27 yrs after jumping bail
Threats to flights: Mumbai airport conducts bomb drill
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > World News > Article > Pakistan police fire tear gas at protesting students

Pakistan police fire tear gas at protesting students

Updated on: 18 October,2024 08:58 AM IST  |  Lahore
Agencies |

Top

The latest violence started when hundreds of students demonstrated outside a campus in the city of Rawalpindi in Punjab province.

Pakistan police fire tear gas at protesting students

Students burn bushes during a protest in Hyderabad, Pakistan. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Pakistan police fire tear gas at protesting students
x
00:00

Pakistani police fired tear gas and charged student protesters who ransacked a college building Thursday, as anger spread over an alleged on-campus rape.


Tensions have been high on college campuses since reports about the alleged rape in the eastern city of Lahore went viral on social media, and protests have broken out in four cities so far. The latest violence started when hundreds of students demonstrated outside a campus in the city of Rawalpindi in Punjab province. 


They burned furniture and blocked a key road in the city, disrupting traffic, before ransacking a college building. Police responded by swinging batons and firing tear gas to disperse them. In a statement, police said they arrested 150 students on charges of disrupting peace.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

lahore pakistan karachi world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK