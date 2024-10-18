Pakistan police fire tear gas at protesting students

The latest violence started when hundreds of students demonstrated outside a campus in the city of Rawalpindi in Punjab province.

Students burn bushes during a protest in Hyderabad, Pakistan. Pic/AP

Pakistani police fired tear gas and charged student protesters who ransacked a college building Thursday, as anger spread over an alleged on-campus rape.

Tensions have been high on college campuses since reports about the alleged rape in the eastern city of Lahore went viral on social media, and protests have broken out in four cities so far. The latest violence started when hundreds of students demonstrated outside a campus in the city of Rawalpindi in Punjab province.

They burned furniture and blocked a key road in the city, disrupting traffic, before ransacking a college building. Police responded by swinging batons and firing tear gas to disperse them. In a statement, police said they arrested 150 students on charges of disrupting peace.

