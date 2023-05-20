Breaking News
'Pakistan police left after having water, biscuits'

Updated on: 20 May,2023 08:17 AM IST  |  Lahore
Agencies |

Top

A anti-terrorism court granted pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan in three cases registered against him after the May 9 violence. The ATC judge barred the police from arresting him till June 2

‘Pakistan police left after having water, biscuits’

A rally in Peshawar to show solidarity with the army. Pic/AP

Punjab Police personnel, who visited Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore to conduct a search operation to arrest “terrorists” reportedly hiding there, returned with only “water and biscuits”, the former Pakistan prime minister’s chief security officer said on Friday.


A delegation comprising Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, DIG Operations Sadiq Dogar and SSP Operations Sohaib, had met with Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to hold negotiations with him, according to the Dawn newspaper. The move comes hours after Punjab Police obtained warrants to conduct a detailed search at Khan's residence.



Anti-terror court's relief for Imran


A anti-terrorism court granted pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan in three cases registered against him after the May 9 violence. The ATC judge barred the police from arresting him till June 2.

