Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari hospitalised in Karachi

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari hospitalised in Karachi

Updated on: 03 April,2025 08:17 AM IST  |  Karachi
Agencies

President Zardari underwent several medical tests, and doctors are closely monitoring his condition, it said

President Zardari was admitted following complaints of fever. File pic

President Asif Ali Zardari was admitted to a private hospital here after his health deteriorated, according to a media report. Zardari, 69, was brought to the hospital from Nawabshah, about 300-odd kilometres from Karachi, following complaints of fever and an infection.


President Zardari underwent several medical tests, and doctors are closely monitoring his condition, it said. The Associated Press of Pakistan said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inquired Zardari’s health on telephone and prayed for an early recovery for him.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


karachi pakistan world news International news

