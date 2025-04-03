Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari hospitalised in Karachi

President Zardari underwent several medical tests, and doctors are closely monitoring his condition, it said

President Asif Ali Zardari was admitted to a private hospital here after his health deteriorated, according to a media report. Zardari, 69, was brought to the hospital from Nawabshah, about 300-odd kilometres from Karachi, following complaints of fever and an infection.

President Zardari underwent several medical tests, and doctors are closely monitoring his condition, it said. The Associated Press of Pakistan said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inquired Zardari’s health on telephone and prayed for an early recovery for him.

