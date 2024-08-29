The operation was reportedly aimed at gathering information about Mahal Baloch, also known as Zilan Kurd, who has been linked to a recent suicide attack by the BLA Majeed Brigade on a Pakistani forces camp in Bela

University of Turbat. File pic/X

Listen to this article Pakistan security forces raid Turbat university x 00:00

In Balochistan’s Kech district, Pakistani security forces surrounded Turbat university and conducted a search operation at the women’s hostel, as reported by the Balochistan Post. The operation was reportedly aimed at gathering information about Mahal Baloch, also known as Zilan Kurd, who has been linked to a recent suicide attack by the BLA Majeed Brigade on a Pakistani forces camp in Bela.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students reported that they were interrogated about Baloch’s role in the attack while the women’s hostel rooms were searched for details about her life.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever