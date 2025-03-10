The incident happened in the wee hours of Sunday at the Janjal Goth Afghan Camp in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area

Representation pic

Listen to this article Pakistan: Six killed after roof collapses at Afghan camp in Karachi x 00:00

At least six people, including women and children, were killed after the roof of their house collapsed in an Afghan camp on the outskirts of Pakistan's Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported. The incident happened in the wee hours of Sunday at the Janjal Goth Afghan Camp in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area. According to police, four people were injured in the roof collapse. The impacted family belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu. Authorities have been conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Ministry of Interior has directed Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders staying in Pakistan to leave the country by March 31. In the statement, Pakistan's Ministry of Interior said that Afghan nationals will be deported from April 1, ARY News reported. In a statement, Pakistan's Interior Ministry said, "Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program (IFRP) is being implemented since November 1, 2023. In continuation of the government's decision to repatriate all illegal foreigners, national leadership has now decided to also repatriate ACC holders."

The statement further said, "All illegal foreigners and ACC holders are advised to leave the country voluntarily before March 31, 2025; thereafter, deportation will commence from April 1, 2025." It said that ample time had already been given to Afghan refugees for their dignified return, according to ARY News report. The ministry said, "It is emphasised that no one will be maltreated during the repatriation process and arrangements for food and healthcare for returning foreigners have also been put in place."

Pakistan's Interior Ministry said, "Pakistan has been a gracious host and continues to fulfill its commitments and obligations as a responsible state. It is reiterated that Individuals staying in Pakistan will have to fulfill all legal formalities and abide by Pakistan's constitution." More than 80,000 Afghans living in Pakistan were illegally repatriated to their country since Pakistan started the campaign in 2023. It is estimated that around 3 million Afghans still reside in Pakistan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever