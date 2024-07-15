Pakistan to ban Imran Khan’s PTI

Khan, 71, has been lodged at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on account of multiple cases against him since his ouster as prime minister in April 2022

PTI chief Imran Khan addresses supporters. Pic/AFP

In a controversial move, the Pakistan government on Monday announced that it will ban jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party for its alleged involvement in anti-state activities and slap cases against him and two of his senior party colleagues for treason.

“In view of the foreign funding case, May 9 riots, and the cipher episode as well as the resolution passed in the US, we believe that there is very credible evidence present to have Khan’s party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) banned,” Information Minister Attaullah Tarar made the surprising announcement at a press conference here.

Khan, 71, has been lodged at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on account of multiple cases against him since his ouster as prime minister in April 2022.

Upping the ante against PTI, the federal government has decided to ban the former ruling party as well as file cases against PTI founder Khan and former Pakistan president Arif Alvi for treason under Article 6, Geo News said.

Tarar said that if the country is to move in a forward direction, it cannot do so with PTI’s existence.

