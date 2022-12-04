Pakistan tops list of nations at-risk of mass killings

Pakistan faces multiple security and human rights challenges, including increasing violence by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, the Early Warning Project said in its 28-page report

For the third time in a row, Pakistan has topped the list of nations at the highest risk of experiencing mass killings, according to the latest assessment by the US think-tank Early Warning Project. Pakistan faces multiple security and human rights challenges, including increasing violence by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, the Early Warning Project said in its 28-page report.

The Project is a joint initiative of the Simon-Skjodt Center for the Prevention of Genocide at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the Dickey Centre for International Understanding at Dartmouth College. The other Asian nations in the top ten list include Myanmar ranked second and Yemen, at the third spot.

The report cites violence by a local offshoot of the Taliban as one of the main challenges for the nation. Notably, this report comes as TTP called off the ceasefire with the government this week. TTP ended the ceasefire agreed with the government in June and ordered fighters to stage attacks across the country. US condemns shooting at Pak embassy in Kabul.

The United States has condemned Friday’s attack on the Pakistani embassy in Afghanistan’s capital in which a senior Pakistani diplomat escaped unhurt but one of his Pakistani guards was wounded. The attack comes amid rising tensions between the South Asian neighbours.

