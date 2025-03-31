Breaking News
Pakistani drone strikes kill 12 terrorists; 9 others also killed

31 March,2025
Locals from the area claimed those killed were shepherds from Swat district. Locals in protest placed the bodies on the motorway and closed it for a few hours

Security personnel inspect a site after an explosive-laden motorbike detonated along a road in Quetta, Balochistan. Pic/AFP

Twelve terrorists have been killed while nine civilians lost their lives when security forces conducted drone attacks on militant hideouts in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.


The “counter-terrorism operation” on Saturday morning targeted terrorists’ hideouts in the remote hilltop area of Katlang in the Mardan district, a provincial government statement said.


Locals from the area claimed those killed were shepherds from Swat district. Locals in protest placed the bodies on the motorway and closed it for a few hours.


pakistan news world news International news peshawar

