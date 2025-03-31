Pakistani drone strikes kill 12 terrorists; 9 others also killed

Locals from the area claimed those killed were shepherds from Swat district. Locals in protest placed the bodies on the motorway and closed it for a few hours

Security personnel inspect a site after an explosive-laden motorbike detonated along a road in Quetta, Balochistan. Pic/AFP

Twelve terrorists have been killed while nine civilians lost their lives when security forces conducted drone attacks on militant hideouts in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

The “counter-terrorism operation” on Saturday morning targeted terrorists’ hideouts in the remote hilltop area of Katlang in the Mardan district, a provincial government statement said.

