Palestinians not allowed to enter Gaza from south: Israel

Updated on: 21 March,2025 09:16 AM IST  |  Deir Al Balah
Agencies |

Israeli strikes killed at least 58 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip overnight and into Thursday, according to three hospitals.

A Palestinian man hugs the body of a baby following Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday. Pic/AFP

The Israeli military says it will no longer allow Palestinians to enter northern Gaza from the south, restoring a blockade on the north it maintained for much of the war before January’s ceasefire.


In an announcement on  Thursday, it warned people against using the territory’s main north-south highway to enter or leave the north and said only passage to the south would be allowed along Gaza’s coastal road. Israeli strikes killed at least 58 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip overnight and into Thursday, according to three hospitals.


Israel resumed heavy strikes across Gaza on Tuesday, shattering a ceasefire that had halted the war and facilitated the release of more than two dozen hostages. Israel blamed the renewed fighting on Hamas because the militant group rejected a new proposal that departed from their signed agreement.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

