Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Enforce 2016 Hawkers Policy’, demands union
Maharashtra: Ratnagiri to get India’s first maritime university spread across 50 acres of land
Maharashtra: Panchavati Express’s coaches detach in Kasara
Mumbai: BMC might trim water supply to shops, offices
Thane: Five kids rescued from Mumbra hill in late-night rescue op
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Palestinians seek shelter in Gazas largest football stadium

Palestinians seek shelter in Gaza’s largest football stadium

Updated on: 07 July,2024 08:14 AM IST  |  Gaza
Agencies |

Top

With their makeshift tents hugging the shade below the stadium’s seating, their clothes hang in the July sun across the dusty, dried-up soccer field

Palestinians seek shelter in Gaza’s largest football stadium

Palestinians gather at Yarmouk Stadium to seek shelter amid the rising tensions. Pic/Getty

Listen to this article
Palestinians seek shelter in Gaza’s largest football stadium
x
00:00

Thousands of displaced Palestinians in northern Gaza have sought refuge in Yarmouk Sports Stadium, one of the largest soccer arenas in the city. Families now scrape by with little food or water as they try to keep one step ahead of Israel’s latest offensive.



With their makeshift tents hugging the shade below the stadium’s seating, their clothes hang in the July sun across the dusty, dried-up soccer field. Under the covered benches where players used to sit, Um Bashar, a displaced woman, bathes a toddler standing in a plastic tub while expressing the problems faced during their constant change of shelters. “We woke up and found tanks in front of the door,” she says. “We didn’t take anything with us, not a mattress, not a pillow, not any clothes, not a thing. Not even food.”


She fled with a group of 70 other people to Yarmouk Sports Stadium, which is a little under two-miles (3 kilometres) north-west of Shijaiyah, as it was heavily bombed and largely emptied early in the war. Many of the people who ended up in the stadium say they have nothing to return to. “We left our homes,” said one man, Hazem Abu Thoraya, “and all of our homes were bombed and burned, and all those around us were as well.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news gaza strip hamas International news israel

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK